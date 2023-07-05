PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — On what has been the hottest day on record for the Earth today, it has not been that hot today here in the Panhandle due to thunderstorm activity.

Early today showers and storms pushed through the Panhandle with some of those showers still lingering on out in Walton county. If you were around DeFuniak Springs today you saw heavy rainfall and even strong winds gusting up to 45 mph. Reports of some fallen trees also were reported by the national weather service.

Thankfully the severe weather portion is over for today as convection starts to diminish into tonight. You could still see an isolated pop up, but it will be dry tonight with mostly cloudy conditions with lows in the upper 70s along the coastline and mid 70s in our inland areas.

The rest of the week this pattern holds on. Again dry in the morning then showers and storms in the afternoon, with drying conditions at night. The good news there is very minimal chance for severe weather. Mainly just some pop ups across the Panhandle.