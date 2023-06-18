PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Storms and showers once again came across the Panhandle. Today we saw some strong storms widespread. No tornado warnings were issued for our viewing area today. Storms at this time have moved to the east of us with a chance of some stray showers for the remainder of your fathers day.

Tonight dry conditions are expected. Lows are forecasted to mid-70s throughout the panhandle with mostly cloudy conditions expected throughout tonight.

Tomorrow showers and storms are forecasted again. Right now looks like the timeline starts around 8 am and lasts into the afternoon. Models are still struggling with the timing of these storms. With that being said a slight risk is issued for tomorrow with hail, isolated flash flooding, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado all possible.

For the rest of the week, a cut-off low will bring showers all week. Rain chances stay in the 80 percent range over the 7 days. If you do not have the Storm Track 13 App I recommend downloading due to a chance of severe weather over the next week.