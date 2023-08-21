PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — The hot weather continues today as peak hurricane approaches.

Today has been another hot day in the Panhandle. Highs reaching into the upper 90s for our inland locations and mid 90s for the coastline. Rain was very slim today due to dry air still holding in the Panhandle. The tropics today at one point had 3 named storms. Emily, Franklin, and Gert. Recently Emily is no longer a tropical storm or depression. Franklin is expected to move north hit Haiti as a tropical storm before strengthen into a Hurricane by the end of the week. Gert is expected to be gone within the next 24 to 48 hours. There is a tropical depression however in the Gulf of Mexico that looks to make landfall in Southern Texas by tomorrow morning. Flooding is the main concern as is forecasted to be a tropical storm by the time it makes landfall.

Tonight will be warm and dry. Lows tonight near 80 degrees for the coastline and mid 70s for our inland locations.

The rest of the week will be hot. Upper level ridging holds causing temperatures to reach into the 100’s by tomorrow. Forecast highs through the week for our inland locations will stay between 100 and 105 degrees. Record temperatures are in jeopardy. Heat index values will also increase going into mid week. Heat advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are expected this week.