PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) WEATHER — High pressure continues to push above-average heat into the Panhandle today, with more warmth continuing through the end of the week.

Forecasted temperatures for inland areas are expected to exceed 100 degrees in most places, with 102 being the current record in Marianna for today.

The heat index in all areas will range from 98-108 degrees. Heat illness can onset as quickly as a few hours so be sure to hydrate and cool down when needed.

For the rest of the work week, it’s important to limit time outside during peak daytime hours. If you must work outside, early morning or evening time frames are best.

Significant moisture builds back into the region on Friday, with a 30% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening.

A wetter day may be possible Saturday too, with a 40-50% chance for precipitation.