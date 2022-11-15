PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A warm front boosts temperatures and rain chances Tuesday.

While light to moderate showers falls across most of the region ahead of lunchtime, there will be small chances for a few storms to move ashore too. The greatest chances for that heavier rain will be in Gulf and Franklin counties. Anywhere from trace precipitation, to an inch of rainfall can be anticipated by the end of Tuesday.

Accompanying showers and storms will be breezy winds and warm tempratures. Afternoon highs trend toward the mid 70s, while winds shift from out of the southeast to the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Notable chances for showers and storms drop off during the mid-day, but won’t be totally zero until the line of shower and storm cells move through with the cold front in the early evening.

After that cold air is reinforced through the rest of the week. High temps in the 50s, and low temperatues in the 40s and 30s.

Thursday through Saturday, inland areas need to be on watch for frost and freeze potential.