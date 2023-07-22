PANAMA CITY, FL (WMBB-TV) — After what has been a hot week some areas saw break from the heat with showers and storms coming in during the afternoon and evening hours.

Those showers and storms will be continue into tonight but will scattered. Rain chances tonight around 60 to 70 percent. Lows tonight will also be a little cooler right around the mid 70s along the coastline and low 70s in our inland areas.

Tomorrow storms starting roll in around 7 to 8 am and last throughout the afternoon hours. Right now most of the showers see to be towards the big bend locations, but rain chances tomorrow for the coast and our inland areas sits around 80 percent.

Throughout the rest of the that upper level trough seems to move out by Monday and more ridging takes place across the southeast. It will feel more like a summer pattern then last week as dewpoints will be lower then last week. By the end of the week though we could more heat advisories come back into the forecast.