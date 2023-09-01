PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Another rainy day for your Friday as upper level troughing still causing some showers and storms in the Panhandle.

The rest of this evening showers and storms continuing until 9 PM tonight. A Flood Watch is in effect right now till 10:00 PM CDT for the entirety of our viewing area. Some concerns go to the east of us here in Panama City. Mainly in Liberty, Gulf, and Franklin counties that saw heavy rainfall earlier this week due to Hurricane Idalia. Highs today reaching into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight showers and storms wills start diminishing. Rain coverage tonight around 50 percent. After 9 PM mostly cloudy conditions are expected. Lows tonight for the coastline in the mid 70s and low 70s for our inland areas.

Tomorrow high pressure moves into the southeast causing that stationary front to move to the southeast but just slightly for Saturday. With upper level troughing hanging on storms will still be likely tomorrow. Rain coverage at 80 percent. Highs tomorrow struggling to get into the 90s. Inland and Coastal highs are expected to be around the mid 80s. Much cooler then what it has been lately.

Next Week things will start to dry out Sunday. Upper level riding building into the southeast bringing slim rain chances. Good news is highs this week will be cooler then what they been. Around 90 degrees area wide. Really does not warm up till next weekend.