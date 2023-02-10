PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Happy Friday everyone. Showers will continue throughout the day. With the heaviest showers coming into the afternoon hours. Right now there is marginal risk for severe weather, flash flooding is possible throughout Saturday.

The low pressure will hang around into the early morning hours of Sunday and will continue to bring showers throughout Saturday.

Dryer conditions are expected throughout the Panhandle Starting Sunday. Next week we can expect dry conditions to begin the week, but another cold front makes it way on Wednesday.