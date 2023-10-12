PANAMA CITY FL. (WMBB-TV) — Well it has been a very active 24 hours with rain coming down in bunches across the Panhandle, but that rain has started to fade with some nice conditions settling in this weekend.

Today started off wet. So far totals across the Panhandle between 1-3 inches of rain. That severe weather threat for us though has since ended. That Area of Low pressure continues to work towards the east bring showers and storms to North Central Florida. A warm front attached to this system caused temperatures to be around 80 degrees this morning along the forgotten coastline. Elsewhere temperatures still sitting in the mid 60s. Later today things will warm up slightly into the mid-70s with Overcast conditions.

Tonight clouds will start to clear out with lows expected to be near the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will we have a much drier start to the morning with a stray shower or two expected in the Afternoon. Highs tomorrow reaching close to 80 degrees.

The next seven days rain will become very slim again. Dry air starts to settle in by Sunday as a cold front works through the area. Highs going into next week struggling to make it into the mid 70s areas wide and by Monday morning could see low temperatures once again in the upper 40s.