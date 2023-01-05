PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – High pressure settled into the region throughout Thursday, meaning sunny weather is on tap for a while.

Clear skies Thursday night will let warmth ascend into the atmosphere, allowing temperatures to dwindle down cooler. Overnight low temperatures will hover in the low 40s across the coastline, while inland areas drop to near or below 40 degrees.

While skies remain clear for Friday afternoon, temperatures will be cooler than the previous 24 hours. Highs are expected to range in the lower 60s.

Friday night into Saturday morning will be chilly again. However, temperatures are expected to rebound back into the mid/upper 60s Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday there will be more clouds in the sky, and potentially a chance for showers on the ground. The same goes for Monday and Tuesday as the next cold front is set to ride into the Southeast.

Thankfully this front looks generally weak, with Tuesday holding the greatest chance for some rainfall, but still only 20-30% at the moment since global weather modeling is in a lot of disagreement on the event as a whole.

Either way, if you look at the next 7 days it’s going to be mostly quiet.