Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 Update 10 PM CDT

Strengthening is forecast while
The system moves over the gulf of Mexico during the next 24 to 36
Hours. While the system is unlikely to develop into a classical
Tropical cyclone, it is expected to obtain enough organized
Convection to become a tropical or subtropical cyclone on Friday or
Friday night before is reaches the northern gulf coast. After
Landfall, the cyclone is expected to become extra-tropical and
Gradually weaken while it moves northeastward near the southeast
U.S. Coast. By day 5, the low is forecast to be absorbed by a front
Over the western Atlantic.
The disturbance is moving northeastward at about 10 kt. The system
Should accelerate northeastward ahead of the aforementioned trough
On Friday, and the northeastward motion should then continue during
The next few days. The low is forecast to slow down and turn
East-northeastward after 72 hours when the mid-level flow becomes
More zonal. The new nhc track forecast uses a blend of the latest
Global model fields and is very similar to the previous advisory.
Regardless of the exact evolution of the system, portions of the
Northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico will experience strong winds,
Locally heavy rains, and storm surge Friday and Saturday. Similar
Impacts are expected across portions of the Atlantic coast of the
Southeastern united states Saturday and Sunday.
Key messages:
- There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation of
Up to 5 feet above ground level beginning Friday along the Florida
Gulf coast from Indian pass to Clearwater, where a storm surge
Warning is in effect. Residents in these areas should follow advice
Given by local officials.
- Tropical storm force winds are likely by Friday afternoon along
Portions of the central and eastern gulf coast, where tropical storm
Warnings are in effect. Regardless of the exact track and intensity
Of the system, these winds will cover a large area, especially east
Of the center.
- Isolated flash flooding is possible along the central and eastern
Gulf coast, mainly Friday and Friday night. Since soils across the
Southeast are dry, the risk of flash flooding will be confined to
The immediate coast where heavier rainfall is possible.
- Wind and coastal flooding hazards along the u.S. East coast will
Be covered by non-tropical watches and warnings issued by local NWS Offices, since the system is expected to lose any tropical
Characteristics after it moves inland along the gulf coast.