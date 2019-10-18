Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 Update 10 PM CDT

Strengthening is forecast while

The system moves over the gulf of Mexico during the next 24 to 36

Hours. While the system is unlikely to develop into a classical

Tropical cyclone, it is expected to obtain enough organized

Convection to become a tropical or subtropical cyclone on Friday or

Friday night before is reaches the northern gulf coast. After

Landfall, the cyclone is expected to become extra-tropical and

Gradually weaken while it moves northeastward near the southeast

U.S. Coast. By day 5, the low is forecast to be absorbed by a front

Over the western Atlantic.

The disturbance is moving northeastward at about 10 kt. The system

Should accelerate northeastward ahead of the aforementioned trough

On Friday, and the northeastward motion should then continue during

The next few days. The low is forecast to slow down and turn

East-northeastward after 72 hours when the mid-level flow becomes

More zonal. The new nhc track forecast uses a blend of the latest

Global model fields and is very similar to the previous advisory.

Regardless of the exact evolution of the system, portions of the

Northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico will experience strong winds,

Locally heavy rains, and storm surge Friday and Saturday. Similar

Impacts are expected across portions of the Atlantic coast of the

Southeastern united states Saturday and Sunday.

Key messages: