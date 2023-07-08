PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Not much changing today as that summer pattern of afternoon and evening showers holds on. A few isolated organized storms have produce this evening north of I-10 and even saw a brief shower early today here in Panama City.

Tonight showers and storms will start to diminish. Chances of rain tonight around 20 to 30 percent. Lows tonight are forecasted to be in mid 70s in our inland locations and upper 70s along the coastline.

Tomorrow I bet you can guess what it is coming. Yes afternoon and evening showers ands storms are expected as that summer pattern holds. Again some showers and storms can be strong at times, but mainly just pop ups expected.

Tomorrow night into Monday morning is where we see more widespread showers and storms throughout the area. A stationary front works its way to the north of us which will cause some unstable environments across the Panhandle. Showers will continue most of the day Monday and last till Tuesday. The rest of the week looks to stay wet with shower chances between 60 to 70s percent.