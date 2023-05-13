PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Same story different day. Dry for the start of your Saturday , with afternoon and evening pop ups continuing into tonight.

Tonight iso showers and storms are expected for the early portions, with clearing conditions coming later. Tonight’s lows are forecasted to be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow much of the same. We will see some patchy fog early in the morning with it moving out of here later in the morning. That summer heat will continue for tomorrow. With that heating continuing to reach the surface that means warm air rises into the atmosphere caused it to freeze with produces clouds. So pop up storms are expected tomorrow around the afternoon to evening hours. Highs are expected to be in the mid 80s along the coastline and right around 90 degrees for our inland areas.

The rest of the week much of the same pattern takes place. Dryer conditions look to come right around mid-week, but still have a chance of a Seabreeze shower/storm throughout the week.