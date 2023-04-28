PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) — After strong storms yesterday we are seeing some dry and cloudy conditions to start your Friday morning.

Pop up showers and storms are possible today for our eastern viewing area. Clouds will stay in that forecast for most of the day. High temperatures today are expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tomorrow will start off dry in the morning but another Mesoscale Convective System will take hold. Still uncertain on the timing of this system and still uncertain of the instability of the system, but right now models are starting to agree that there will be heavy rain arriving around noon. The severe weather threat is at a slight risk for tomorrow. Strong damaging winds, Hail, and Iso tornadoes are all possible. If you do not have the Storm Track 13 App you should download it.

For the start of next week showers linger on early Sunday morning, but start to see clearing conditions Sunday Afternoon.

High pressure builds into our area, as dry and sunny conditions are expected next week.