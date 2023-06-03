PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Some isolated shower chances continue for your Saturday. Right now only between a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers and storms for reminder of your evening.

Tonight for those who are planning on going to Gulf Coast Jam shower chances early tonight, but mostly clear throughout tonight. Lows tonight are in the upper 60s across the Panhandle.

Tomorrow will have a dry a start, but showers come back into the forecast in the afternoon and evening hours. Right now the coastline will see most of the showers. Coastal areas rain chances sitting at 50 percent for tomorrow and 40 percent for our inland areas,.

A High Pressure system from the north will start too work into our area, as winds will start to shift more northeasterly. This will bring some drier conditions across the area. Later in the week will see another upper level trough that will impact our area. This will transition the flow from northeasterly to southwesterly causing Seabreeze afternoon showers. Temperatures will start to rise. High Temperatures will be in low 90s in our inland areas and mid 80s in our coastal areas throughout the week.