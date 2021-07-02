Panama City Weather Forecast for Independence Day Weekend

WASHINGTON (WDVM) -- A man has been rescued after being trapped under a collapsed building at a D.C. construction site on Thursday. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a total building collapse on the 900 block of Kennedy Street NW. Four other people were injured in the incident.

Officials said that the collapse happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The five-story building, which was under construction, did not have anyone besides construction workers in it at the time.