HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— One person died during the major storms that swept through Houston County early Tuesday morning.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 81-year-old Charlotte Paschal.

According to Coroner Byrd, Paschal was inside her mobile home on September Road near Cottonwood when an apparent tornado touched down, picked up the mobile home, and flipped it several times.

Paschal was pronounced dead on the scene.

Several places in Houston County took major damage, including Cottonwood, where multiple buildings were destroyed, and people were trapped inside their homes awaiting rescue by Houston County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The incident is still under investigation by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

