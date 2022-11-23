PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — The Thanksgiving forecast remains nice for the Panhandle but will change for Black Friday.

Waking up tomorrow, the sun will be shining, however as you head throughout the day, cloud cover will become more and more noticeable. Temperatures to begin the day start in the mid to upper 50s, By the afternoon, highs will reach the lower to mid-70s.

Thanksgiving traditions shouldn’t be interrupted during the day, but past midnight is when chances for showers increase incoming from the west.

Throughout Friday morning those showers will continue to meander over the region, with increasing intensity in spots, and more widespreaded-ness. Periods of heavy rain can’t be ruled out, while a few thunderstorms are possible too.

A break in the rainfall is expected overnight Friday and Saturday morning, but a line of showers, heavy rain, and potentially some stronger storms will push through the region Saturday night in early Sunday morning.

Gradual clearing and cooling come throughout Sunday and Monday. Overnight temperatures will drop significantly for Monday morning, likely into the lower 40s.