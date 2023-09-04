PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — What beautiful Labor day it has been here in the panhandle, and this will continue throughout the week.

Today high pressure just to the north of us continues to bring winds from the northeast along with some dry air. This has caused dewpoints to stay just below 70 degrees and keeping rain coverage slim. Highs today reaching into the low 90s.

Tonight will be cool and dry across the area. Upper 60s are possible for lows tonight in our inland locations and mid to low 70s along the coast.

Tomorrow high pressure remain in control of our area, so not much changing from Monday. Highs tomorrow expected to be around 90 degrees, and rain coverage at 10 percent. Later tomorrow night into Wednesday is when that area of high pressure will shift off to the southwest causing dewpoints and temperatures to rise by Wednesday.

Later on into the week rain chances will increase as a cold front looks to push towards the southeast and will eventually become stationary just to the north of Panama City. This will cause some southwest flow to come out of the Gulf of Mexico. Rain coverage this weekend between 20 to 40 percent.

The tropics still sitting pretty active. The story right is a tropical wave in the central Atlantic. The national hurricane has given this a 100 percent chance to form in the next 7 days and a 90 percent chance in the next 48 hours. It is likely by tonight or tomorrow this will be a tropical depression. This will continue to makes it way west, and could be a major hurricane by the time it reaches Antigua and Barbuda. This storm should shift to the north next week. We will be keeping an eye out on this storm, but no threat to the United States at this time.