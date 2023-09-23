PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Dry air still in control throughout the Panhandle, as what has been a beautiful first day of Fall.

Tonight dry and cool air will continue. Lows tonight will be around the low to mid 60s across the area. Some areas could see upper 50s early Sunday morning.

Tomorrow high pressure to the south holds which will keep things nice and warm for your Sunday. Highs tomorrow are expected to be in the upper 80s to low 90s areawide. Rain coverage is minimal. A stray shower is possible, but staying dry throughout most of your Sunday.

The rest of week we go from warm and dry to Monday to Wet and a little cooler by Tuesday. Upper level troughing looks to move east bringing showers back Tuesday. Highs staying in the 80s throughout the week. Tuesday and Wednesday looks to be the best chance for rain with showers throughout most of the area. Thursday and Friday isolated coverage. Saturday looks like dry air will once again move into the area.

Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle, North Carolina early Saturday morning at a tropical storm and will continue to make its way towards the northeast. In the Atlantic right now we have tropical storm Phillipe and looks to stay a tropical storm. Right now forecast to be a fish storm, but something to keep an eye on.