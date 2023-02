PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Dry and cool conditions for the rest of Super Bowl evening. Temperatures across the Panhandle tonight will get down in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

When the work week starts we can expect warming conditions for the next 4 days. Valentines Day looks to be the nicest day, with dry and warm conditions.

As we make it to the end of the work week another cold front will make its way into our area around the afternoon hours of Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms.