PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Dry and nice conditions continue for your Saturday night. A high pressure is in place just over Memphis that is bring some dryer weather into our area. That high pressure will also change the wind direction from WSW winds to N/NE winds bringing some cooler air tonight. Temperatures tonight will drop into the low to mid 50s across the Panhandle.

For the start of the week nice conditions continue for Sunday with highs near 80 across the Panhandle. Even warmer temperatures come in Monday and Tuesday with our inland areas potentially tying the record highs.

After Tuesday a cold front comes through bring with a chance of showers For Wednesday. Then later in the week another front moves in bring with a chance of storms.