PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Today was very similar to yesterday and highs across the Panhandle today reached into the low to mid 80s. Still seeing some of that northerly flow with the winds today which is why we have seen spring like conditions.

Tonight temperatures will be warmer then last night as winds will start to shift to more of a westerly flow. Lows tonight are forecasted to be in the upper 60s along the coastline and low to mid 60s in our inland areas with mostly clear skys.

Memorial Day is looking rather nice as a Frontal boundary continues to push down towards our area. We could see an isolated pop up in our inland areas. Rain chances tomorrow sitting right around 10 percent. Highs for tomorrow are forecasted in mid 80s for the entire Panhandle.

The rest of the week we start to a high pressure system build out of the Gulf of Mexico and that summer like pattern starts to take shape late Wednesday. Highs will be back in the upper 80s to low 90s in our inland locations. Showers start to enter the Panhandle Thursday as a low pressure system works off the coast of southern Texas. Showers lasting into next weekend. Shower chances for your Thursday and Friday are sitting between 40 to 60 percent.