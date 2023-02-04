Panama City, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Cool conditions will continue this evening, with low temperatures reaching into the mid 40s.

Going into tomorrow we start a warming trend with high temperatures up into the High 60s. There is slight chance for some showers tomorrow, but mainly just some spotty showers here and there across the Panhandle.

The warming trend will continue throughout most of the work week with high temperatures in the 70s for most of the week. Our next chance for some showers though is early Thursday morning.