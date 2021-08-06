Stroller Strong Moms of PCB celebrate National “Exercise with Your Child” Week

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s National “Exercise with Your Child” Week, which invites parents and guardians to encourage their children to live an active and healthy lifestyle.

That is a main focus for the Stroller Strong Moms of Panama City Beach.

Owner and instructor Amy Habrack said they are a group of local women who workout together while having play groups and bonding time for their kids.

She also said the group is referred to as S.L.A.M., or “Sweat Like A Mother.”

One of the moms, Mikayla Moore, said she enjoys taking time for herself while also inspiring her children.

“All of our kids, we’ve all seen them kind of out of the corner of our eye doing their own little SLAM workout, whether it be at home or after a class in the park,” Moore said. “It’s just so cute and great to see that they really do absorb all the information that we get at class and to know that they have a good start to a healthy lifestyle.”

The group meets five days a week at Frank Brown Park and the Panama City Beach Sports Complex for their workouts.

Learn more about the Stroller Strong Moms of Panama City Beach and National “Exercise with Your Child” Week.