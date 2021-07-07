Southern Lights previews 3-day “The Search for a Star” talent competition

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The third annual Southern Lights “The Search for a Star” talent competition kicks off Thursday evening.

Thirty-five contestants will battle it out for a chance to win up to $10,000.

There will be a variety of singers, songwriters and performers at this year’s contest.

“The Search for a Star” host Charlie Dykes said this event gives passionate performers from small towns and rural areas a chance to showcase their skills.

“We’re in our third year, and I’m excited to see exactly who walks away with $10,000,” Dykes said. “I am so excited to see these contestants walk across [the Chipola Center for the Arts] stage, because this is going to be an amazing, life-changing experience.”

The three night event begins Thursday evening. The performers who score high enough will move onto Friday evening’s show. The winners will be announced after Saturday’s show.

The first place winner will receive $10,000. The second place contestant will receive $2,500. The third place contestant will receive $1,000.

News 13 previewed some of the contestants that will perform at the event: