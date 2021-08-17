South Walton Fire District talks beach safety after Tropical Storm Fred

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tropical Storm Fred may have passed, but it left behind dangerous surf conditions and debris all along the Gulf coast beaches.

Officials with the South Walton Fire District want beach visitors to remain cautious and stay safe.

Beach Safety Lieutenant Joe Jansen said beachgoers should stay on the dry sand while double reds flags are flying.

“We’re going to make sure that all that’s in place and that everything’s safe for beachgoers today,” Jansen said.

