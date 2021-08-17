South Walton Fire District talks beach safety after Tropical Storm Fred

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tropical Storm Fred may have passed, but it left behind dangerous surf conditions and debris all along the Gulf coast beaches.

Officials with the South Walton Fire District want beach visitors to remain cautious and stay safe.

Beach Safety Lieutenant Joe Jansen said beachgoers should stay on the dry sand while double reds flags are flying.

“We’re going to make sure that all that’s in place and that everything’s safe for beachgoers today,” Jansen said.

Watch the interview above to learn more about beach safety protocols in South Walton.

Learn more about double red flags and the rest of the beach flag system.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

SWFD discusses beach safety after Tropical Storm Fred

Panama City Weather: 8/17/21 Morning Forecast

Jackson County Emergency Operations Center unable to receive phone calls

"Millville Miracle": Panama City man survives tree falling on car in Tropical Storm Fred

Lynn Haven residents deal with flooding after Tropical Storm Fred

Flooding in Lynn Haven and Southport from Tropical Storm Fred

More Local News

Don't Miss