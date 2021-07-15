Science & Discovery Center talks summertime activities and upcoming event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Summertime activities are in full swing over at the Science and Discovery Center of Northwest Florida.

The facility reopened back in May, and they brought back older fan-favorite exhibits along with newer, high-tech exhibits.

Science and Discovery Center of Northwest Florida board president Matt Nienow said they were glad to welcome the public back to the center after reopening.

“It’s been a long road to get to where we are,” Nienow said. “We’re really excited to show off the museum and how it’s become and grown into what it is now.

Some of the exhibits at the center include a glow room, a boat room and a reptile room.

Oliver Nienow, 11, said the center’s exhibits offer cool technology for people to interact with.

“I really think it’s really fun… There is a lot of stuff that is really good for playing,” Oliver Nienow said. “I really think kids of all ages will enjoy playing in the rooms.”

The center will also be joining forces with History Class Brewing Company to host a Science Day event on Sunday, July 18. They will be bringing science activities for children and adults alike.

History Class Brewing Company said a portion of beer sales during the month of July will go directly to the Science and Discovery Center for their #PouringLove campaign.

Learn more about the Science and Discovery Center and the Science Day event.