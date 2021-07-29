Panhandle Pioneer Settlement to hold survival expo

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement is gearing up for their first annual “Keepers of the Old Ways” event.

The survival expo will teach attendees how many lived centuries ago.

Some of the classes to be taught at the event include soap making, cheese making, campfire cooking, natural medicine instruction, HAM radio instruction and more.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement in Blountstown, located in Sam Atkins Park.

Tickets are $8 for adults, and admission is free for children 12 years and younger.

