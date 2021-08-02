Panama City Police Department to hold community event for “National Night Out”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement agencies are planning to gather for a community outreach initiative Tuesday evening.

The Panama City Police Department is hosting an event for National Night Out, which is a country-wide initiative to help promote fellowship between law enforcement, related agencies and communities to help make neighborhoods safer.

The event will feature bouncy houses, interactive games and lots of hot dogs.

Sergeant Joseph Record said it’s important to have outreach within the community.

“A lot of the community doesn’t understand what law enforcement, fire departments and other agencies really do for their community,” Sgt. Record said. “With the events like this, it allows us to bring the community together to kind of understand more of what we do and what we do for them… It’s just a really great way to connect with the community.”

The event will be hosted in historic downtown Panama City between 5th Street and Beach Drive on Tuesday, August 3. It will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn more about National Night Out and how other agencies across the country are celebrating.