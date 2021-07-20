Panama City Beach hosts free concert series all summer long

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2021 Summer Concert Series has kicked off in the Panhandle.

Every Tuesday evening between July 6 and September 7, a free concert will be held at Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach.

Visit Panama City Beach public relations manager Lacee Rudd said they are excited to bring this series back.

“We’re just so excited to kick this back off again this year after not being able to have it last year and welcome back all of our visitors that are just looking forward to a great vacation and on the Real. Fun. Beach. and having our residents be able to attend this, as well,” Rudd said. “It just means a lot to us and we’re super excited for that.”

Guests are invited to bring their own chairs, coolers, food and pets to the event.

The series continues on Tuesday, July 20 with performer Anthony Peebles. The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Learn more about Visit Panama City Beach and the 2021 Summer Concert Series.

