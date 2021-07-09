New letterpress art exhibit opens at local publishing museum

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local museum is kicking off a brand new exhibit for the month of July.

The Panama City Publishing Company Museum in historic St. Andrews has opened up an exhibit featuring letterpress art.

The exhibit showcases a variety of artists, some of them being local print shop artists in-house.

Museum collections manager Nancy Hudson said the museum also features a collection of over 190 type cases and printing machines that date back to the early 20th century. There are also over 1,200 cuts with designs to be used on prints.

“Letterpress has really been surging as a craft and art that’s popular,” Hudson said. “Back in the 1990s, Martha Stewart featured it in her magazine to have that done for your wedding invitations, and from that point on, it sort of went a little crazy because it got popular.”

The museum features activities for kids and adults alike. They also make their own prints on cards and T-shirts in-house.

The museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.