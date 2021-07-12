New hyperbaric oxygen chamber to open in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The only center offering hyperbaric oxygen treatment in Bay County is celebrating their grand opening this week.

The Northwest Florida Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center will help the healing process for patients with various conditions, such as diabetic ulcers, non-healing surgical wounds and delayed radiation injury.

Dr. John O’Connell, the physician at the facility with expertise in wound care and hyperbaric healing, said the first step in the process with the patient is getting a good history of their condition, then begin treatment.

“I’ll do some things with cleaning up the wound, getting rid of some tissue that impedes healing,” Dr. O’Connell said. “After that, there are various dressings we can use that help control infection and progress the healing further.”

Dr. O’Connell said wound treatment can take several weeks, up to a month.

“If we’re not seeing adequate healing, we’ll put [the patient] in the hyperbaric chamber,” Dr. O’Connell said. “What that will do is accelerate it healing further.”

Safety Director Aaron Wilson said the goal of the hyperbaric chamber is to increase the amount of oxygen getting to the wound site.

“Most wounds will be oxygen-deprived, and so increasing the pressure around the patient and delivering oxygen will help increase the amount of oxygen getting to the wound,” Wilson said.

They said the chamber seats 12 patients, offers video entertainment during treatment and keeps patients safe from COVID-19.

The wounds they treat include chronic non-healing wounds, diabetic ulcers, delayed radiating injuries, pressure injuries, trauma wounds, compromised grafts and flaps, venous ulcers, non-healing surgical wounds, burns and arterial ulcers.

The organization also said the chamber helps with limb preservation and minimizing the risk for diabetic amputation.

For more information on hyperbaric treatment and how you can make an appointment at the Northwest Florida Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center, visit their website or call their office at (850) 250-0112.