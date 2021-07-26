Local charitable organization hosts school supply drive for Bay Co. students

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local nonprofit is giving back to the community by helping students in need.

Access Granted is asking for donations of various school supplies, including backpacks, binders, pencils, crayons and more.

They are also requesting for donations of new or gently used clothes, as Bay District Schools has changed their dress code policy for the new school year.

The organization has been gathering donations for hundreds of local students for the past four years.

“Access Granted wants to make sure that each child has equal access to education, as well as educational resources,” founder Ashley Henderson said.

They will be holding another school supply drive and will be accepting donations at noon on Wednesday, July 28 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

They also plan to begin handing out the collected supplies on Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at the same location.

Learn more about the organization and the upcoming giveaway. You may also contact Henderson at (850) 303-8280.