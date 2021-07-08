Local art shop celebrates their 3-year anniversary and upcoming art camp

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local art shop is coming up on their 3-year anniversary, and after surviving a Category 5 hurricane and a pandemic, they definitely have a lot to celebrate.

Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations, located in historic St. Andrews, opened in July of 2018, three months before Hurricane Michael.

Shop owner Kathie Patterson said locals and tourists alike really showed up after destruction from the hurricane.

“There’s no other explanation than ‘wow’,’ Patterson said. “I am just super excited about [our anniversary]… We’re just hanging out artin’, having a good time.”

They are also holding a summer art camp from July 13 through the 16 for kids ages five through 12. Patterson said the participants will walk away with up to 15 completed art projects.

Visit their Facebook page for more information about the shop and their upcoming summer camp.