Gulf County to host “Park Hopper” event on Saturday

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf County Tourism Development Council has plans to showcase their top park locations.

They are hosting the first annual Park Hopper event, which will feature five of their local parks:

Stop 1: Lake Alice Park in Wewahitchka, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST

Stop 2: Honeyville Park in Wewahitchka, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST

Stop 3: Tom “Dooder” Parker Park in Port St. Joe, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST

Stop 4: Salinas Park in Cape San Blas, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST

Stop 5: Veterans Memorial Park at Beacon Hill in St. Joe Beach, 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. EST

Eventgoers are encouraged to visit the five different parks during the day to learn more about Gulf County and to have a chance to win prizes.

Gulf County TDC Marketing Director Adrianne Glass said everyone is invited to attend the event.

“We want everyone to come out and celebrate with us,” Glass said. “Tourism is our number one economic driver here in Gulf County, and we couldn’t do it without our locals and our visitors working together to make it such a wonderful economy here.”

