Gulf Coast Guarantee scholarship available for incoming GCSC students

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast State College is offering a new scholarship program for high school graduates in Bay, Franklin, and Gulf Counties called the Gulf Coast Guarantee.

The scholarship offers $700 per semester, $1400 a year for any certificate or degree program. This could pay up to 60% of a student’s tuition and fees depending on the number of credit hours.

To qualify, students must maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0 and be full-time students enrolled in at least 12 credit hours per semester.

If you want to apply for the scholarship, you can do so through the school’s website, but if you’ve already applied for the college, the school will analyze your transcript to determine eligibility.