Edgewater Gymnastics opens second facility after Hurricane Michael recovery

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — After their building was damaged by Hurricane Michael and having to halt their sport due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Edgewater Gymnastics built back stronger, and has now expanded.

Edgewater Gymnastics created a second facility so more kids can be introduced to the sport.

The original gym, known as “Edgewater One,” was rebuilt after Hurricane Michael. It will be used strictly for the competitive gymnastics team.

The new gym will be for recreational use for new kids to experience the sport of gymnastics, according to Edgewater coach Anna Rodriguez.

“It’s really all about getting the kids of Bay County to see what gymnastics is all about,” Rodriguez said. “This has been a dream of ours for so long, to be able to have two facilities.”

