Destination Panama City talks Fourth of July celebration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Downtown Panama City is gearing up for the Fourth of July crowds, along with giving guests some entertainment.

They are hosting “Salute to Freedom,” a parade, festival and fireworks celebration on Sunday evening for families to enjoy.

The parade starts at 5 p.m. on 8th Street heading south down Harrison Avenue. The festival will feature local vendors along Beach Drive and lots of food.

There will also be live music at the brand new Destination Panama City Visitors Center at 101 W. Beach Drive.

“The opening band is Son of Saints and the main act is Loud Planets,” Destination Panama City President and CEO Jennifer Vigil said. “We’re really excited to have two really rockstar bands that are local to the area for everyone to come and sing along.”

Later in the evening at 9:30 p.m., there will be a fireworks display across the St. Andrews Bay.

Although the Panama City Marina is closed, visitors will be able to watch the show along Beach Drive and other nearby roads.

Vigil said she is excited the annual event is coming back as a new normal.

“We’re thrilled that it’s a return to the tradition of Panama City,” Vigil said. “As a signature event, this is something that we’ve done year after year for decades, so the ability to come back together after we’ve spent a year social distancing is really kind of exciting to see everyone and kind of celebrate together all at once again.”