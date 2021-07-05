DeFuniak Springs Fire Department installing smoke detectors in homes for free

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of DeFuniak Springs Fire Department is taking a huge step to help the community.

They are helping residents install smoke detectors around their homes free of charge, and it’s made possible by their collaboration with the American Red Cross and the “Sound the Alarm” campaign.

The alarms that the department are installing have a reported 100-year battery life.

Fire Chief Ross Sheffield said the department can install up to three smoke detectors in a DeFuniak Springs resident’s home, depending on the size of the house.

He said the most important part of this program is fire prevention within city limits.

“It’s a huge, huge part of public safety that we can provide fire prevention to keep our citizens safe,” Chief Sheffield said. “So this right here is a good fire prevention method that we can go ahead and eliminate house fires within our city limits.”

DeFuniak Springs residents can sign up to request installation of smoke detectors or visit the department’s Facebook page.

For residents of other areas, the American Red Cross explained where you can find free smoke detectors and the “Sound the Alarm” campaign.