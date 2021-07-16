Community health screening to be hosted by GCSC Health Sciences program

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students part of the health sciences program at Gulf Coast State College are going out into the community for a good cause.

They are hosting a free health screening for adults on Saturday, July 17 in Southport.

Some of the services that will be offered at the health fair include physical and dental screenings, vascular exams, physical therapy, glucose checks and nutrition education.

Door prizes will also be given away throughout the duration of the event.

Nursing program coordinator Dr. Randy Chitwood said the students are looking forward to serving the community.

“We’re trying to give our students an opportunity to work interprofessionally with all the members of the health sciences divisions and to promote the health of the community,” Dr. Chitwood said. “Any opportunity that we have to give back to our community is something we always want to take advantage of, and promoting health in these times is a very important thing.”

The health fair will be held at the Dove Church fellowship hall at 7308 FL Highway 77 in Southport from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.