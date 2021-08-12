Center for the Arts showcases new exhibits for the month of August

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calling all art lovers: the Panama City Center for the Arts has brand new exhibits for the month of August.

The work of local artists Don Taylor, Jason Miracle and Janna Elzawahry will be featured from now until August 28.

Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director Jayson Kretzer said Don Taylor has been a staple in the local arts community for many years.

“His art, especially for any locals around here… you know Don Taylor’s art,” Kretzer said. “He’s been teaching watercolor and been sharing his gift with us for a long time.”

The Panama City Center for the Arts is located at 19 E 4th St. and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is also open until 7 p.m. on Fridays.

The center is free to the public.

Learn more about the Panama City Center for the Arts and their upcoming exhibits.