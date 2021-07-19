BUNCO!: Local organization to host fundraiser to benefit special needs children

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Grab your dice, because “Roll for a Cause” is coming up.

Local organization Rooms With A Purpose is hosting a fundraising event that will involve a night filled with shopping and BUNCO.

Rooms With A Purpose founder Sherry Melton said she is excited about this fundraising event because BUNCO is a fun game that anyone can play.

“I tell everybody ‘If you can roll three dice and one time and count to six, you can play BUNCO,’ because it’s really that simple and it’s that fun,” Melton said.

Melton said Rooms With A Purpose is a nonprofit that creates bedroom makeovers for children with life-challenging illnesses.

The “Roll for a Cause” event will be held on Tuesday, July 20 at 1804 Carolina Avenue in Lynn Haven.

Shopping and auctions begins at 5:30 p.m. and the game begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $35. Learn more about how to sign up for tickets or how to make a donation.

