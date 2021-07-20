Birthdays for July 20th

Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Crime
Coronavirus Pandemic
Viral News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
Top Stories
Stimulus check hoax claims more money on the way
Top Stories
Go Fund Me set up for Georgia man who drowned in the Gulf of Mexico
Panama City Weather 7-19-2021
Video
Sen. Rubio concerned federal budget could negatively impact Tyndall AFB
A new camp in Panama City Beach is changing young lives this summer
Video
Watch Now
Livestream
Video Headquarters
13NOW Archives
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tropic Topics
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Weather Pic of the Day
Top Stories
WATCH: Tropic Topics Week 6 – Tropical Quadrants
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics – from space: How do astronauts help monitor weather from 250 miles above Earth?
Video
Top Stories
Saharan dust helping to keep tropics quiet
Panama City, Morning Weather Forecast: 7/13/21
Video
WATCH: Tropic Topics Week 5 – Elsa Wrap Up
Video
Tropical Storm Elsa weakening as it moves inland after Florida landfall, heading toward US east coast
Video
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Scholar Athlete
Friday Night Fever
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Tom Brady, champion Buccaneers visit Biden at White House
Top Stories
Pirates sign second-round pick LHP Anthony Solometo
Top Stories
Jets assistant in hospital after ‘horrific’ bike accident
Steelers sign LB Melvin Ingram, T Chaz Green to 1-year deals
Rams RB Cam Akers tears Achilles tendon, out indefinitely
WATCH: Super Bowl champ Bucs meeting Biden at White House
Video
COVID-19
All Coronavirus News
Florida Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Coronavirus cases double in Bay County
Top Stories
Missouri couple regrets skipping vaccine after COVID-19 hospitalization
Video
Disney Cruise Line delays test sailing over COVID-19 results
Features
Community Calendar
The Daily Pledge
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
Contests
Gulf Coast Jam Sweepstakes
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Remarkable Women 2020-2021
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Birthdays for July 20th
News 13 This Morning
Posted:
Jul 20, 2021 / 11:06 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 20, 2021 / 11:06 AM CDT
(Getty Images)
Here are your birthdays for July 20th!
The Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Ferrell's 4th Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Ms Cipponeri's 6th Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Torres 4th Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Stukey 1st Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Stopka's Kindergarten Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Stopka 2nd Grade Class
Video
More The Daily Pledge
Don't Miss
Stimulus check hoax claims more money on the way
Go Fund Me set up for Georgia man who drowned in the Gulf of Mexico
Panama City Weather 7-19-2021
Video
Sen. Rubio concerned federal budget could negatively impact Tyndall AFB
A new camp in Panama City Beach is changing young lives this summer
Video
Panhandle Law Enforcement join together to decrease fatal car accidents
Video
Jackson school leaders determined to stay with in-person classes