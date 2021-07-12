Birthdays for July 12th

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A 6-year-old Kentucky girl who was snatched from her bicycle by a stranger was found quickly, returned to her family and a suspect was charged with kidnapping thanks to the quick actions of neighbors and police, authorities said.

Those who witnessed the girl being taken from her Louisville neighborhood July 2 swiftly called 911 with a detailed description of the vehicle and a partial license plate number, police spokesperson Beth Ruoff told news outlets.