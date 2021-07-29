Bay District Schools in urgent need of bus drivers for upcoming school year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the start of the new school year coming up in less than two weeks, Bay District Schools are on the hunt for help.

Bay District Schools said they are in urgent need of bus drivers for the upcoming school year, and they will be hosting an open house throughout next week to discuss the opportunities.

The open house event will be held at the Bay County Bus Barn at 1650 June Avenue in Panama City.

No appointment is necessary, and employees will be there to chat about the opportunities offered with the job.

The event will be held on August 2-5 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Learn more about the benefits of the job and how you can apply.