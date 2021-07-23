Bay County Library hosts pet food drive and summer reading program

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the month of July, the Bay County Public Library locations have been holding a food drive for the community’s four-legged friends, while also promoting summer reading.

The food drive benefits both the Salty Cats of St. Andrews Rescue and the Alaqua Animal Refuge.

Items requested include cat and dog food (dry and canned), clumping cat litter, toys and more.

Donations will be accepted at the Bay County Public Library, Parker Public Library and the Panama City Beach Public Library.

The food drive is in correlation with the library’s summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” which encourages kids to read stories about animals.

Sarah Burris, the Bay County Library community relations and marketing coordinator, said the library wants people to come in with their children to keep up their reading skills while out of school.

“It’s important to read over the summer because there’s a thing called the ‘summer slide,’ where kids will fall behind if they’re not reading throughout the summer months,” Burris said.

She recommends two to three hours of reading time a week to keep childrens’ skills on track.

