All Dolled Up Women’s Boutique to hold fashion show

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — All Dolled Up Women’s Boutique in Callaway is holding the “When Dolls Walk” fashion show on Saturday, August 14.

The show starts at 6 p.m. at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel and Convention Center.

Victoria Mears, the owner of the business, said she also has a non-profit called “All Dolled Up Girls Bootcamp,” which teaches little girls etiquette, modeling and more.

Mears said the fashion show will be over the top with the latest fashion, as well as designers and models from near and far. There will also be several different performances and a cocktail hour before the event.

Tickets for the event range from $30 to $75 and are available now.

For more information watch our interview from News 13 This Morning.