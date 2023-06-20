WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A team from the National Weather Service surveyed the damages from the Tornado that touched down Monday in South Walton.

The National Weather Service issued the tornado warning for Walton County at 11:10 a.m. Monday. The tornado started out as a waterspout on Choctawhatchee Bay, then made landfall at the Sandestin Resort.

One of the locations in the path of the tornado was Mack Bayou. Tallahassee’s National Weather Service’s Warning Coordinator Mark Wool estimates the twister to be an EF-1 on the Fujitsu Scale.

“Did primarily tree damage some minor house damage to the houses there and then it continued eastward from there. The damage has been consistent with an EF-1 tornado with a maximum wind speed estimated at about 105 miles an hour,” said Wool.

Fortunately, there are no reports of any injuries. But this storm was powerful enough to have been more destructive and even deadly.

Wool said residents need to be weather aware.

“If a tornado warning is issued, you need to have that decision ahead of time. Make sure your family knows where to go. If the kids are at school they will take care of those plans. But at home, you need to know to go to a safe place and we generally recommend that being the lowest floor on an interior room with preferably no windows and cover your head,” said Wool.

A lot of this recent bad weather is due to an unusual pattern, Wool stated.

“We had an unusually far south dip in the jet stream that was struck. The pattern was stuck and it just wasn’t moving. So one favorable day after another after another. You know, we have no problem with the heat, humidity, and moisture along the Gulf Coast. So when you factor in these strong winds, that jet stream, that’s a recipe for severe weather,” said Wool.

This was known as a ‘non-declared event’ which means the National Weather Service will not estimate the cost of the damages.