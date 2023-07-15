PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Another round of showers today which we did not need after the rain we received yesterday. Some the places over the last 24 to 48 hours have over 10 inches of rainfall. Most of rainfall hit southern portions of Walton county, eastern portions of Holmes county, and Jackson county.

Today more rain moved through the Panhandle. Not as much as yesterday. Showers and storms are continuing this evening, but the good news is tonight we will start to see the rain tamper off. With all the rain we have seen high temperatures have been cooler. With high temperatures over the last 2 days staying right in the mid 80s and lows tonight will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow very similar from the last couple of days. Storms rolling around 8 am and not really drying out to later into the evening hours. Rain coverage will be about 70 to 80% percent tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be right around 90 degrees.

The rest of the week rain chances start to diminish. A ridging starts to build across the region bringing back those hot conditions. High temperatures next week are expected to be in the mid 90s with heat indexes around 110 degrees.